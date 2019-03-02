The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Lukashevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Lukashevich


12/7/1925 - 2/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Lukashevich Obituary
Phyllis (Tekla) Lukashevich, passed away quietly on February 27, 2019, with loved ones at her side. She was born in Meriden, on December 7, 1925, to Isadore and Sarafina Butcka. In her early years, Phyllis worked as a typist long before keyboards and printers. She also worked at the former Frank's Restaurant, an institution in downtown Hartford. Later she spent many years volunteering at the Veterans Hospital. She had resided in Connecticut cities and towns including Hartford, Glastonbury and Killingworth. For the past twelve years, Phyllis lived at Pond Ridge in Wallingford. Her family is thankful for the wonderful people she encountered there. They made her happy and helped her thrive.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sari-Dawn Sirico (Robert) of Cheshire and her granddaughter, Caitlin Kramer of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband George and all of her siblings, William, John, Walter, Mary, Helen, Elsie and Betty.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Ave, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now