Phyllis (Tekla) Lukashevich, passed away quietly on February 27, 2019, with loved ones at her side. She was born in Meriden, on December 7, 1925, to Isadore and Sarafina Butcka. In her early years, Phyllis worked as a typist long before keyboards and printers. She also worked at the former Frank's Restaurant, an institution in downtown Hartford. Later she spent many years volunteering at the Veterans Hospital. She had resided in Connecticut cities and towns including Hartford, Glastonbury and Killingworth. For the past twelve years, Phyllis lived at Pond Ridge in Wallingford. Her family is thankful for the wonderful people she encountered there. They made her happy and helped her thrive.



Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sari-Dawn Sirico (Robert) of Cheshire and her granddaughter, Caitlin Kramer of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband George and all of her siblings, William, John, Walter, Mary, Helen, Elsie and Betty.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Ave, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019