|
|
Phyllis M. Kahl, 88, of Wallingford, wife of the late John E. Kahl, passed away December 21, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center.
She was born in Meriden on March 23, 1931, a daughter of the late August and Frances (Perzanowski) Schott.
Phyllis worked as a key punch operator for Stanley Judd for many years until retiring, and she enjoyed gardening and animated conversation.
Phyllis is survived by her sisters, Anne Stevens and her husband, John, of Wallingford; Donna Schnitker and her husband, Mark, of Friendswood, Texas; her brother, Robert Schott and his wife, Lynn, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great grandniece. She was predeceased by her daughter, Robin Kahl, her sister, Jeanne Marshall and her brother, Richard Schott.
The family would like to thank Phyllis's neighbors for their generosity and friendship over the years.
In accordance to her wishes, Interment will be private in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Gifts in her memory can be made to the Wallingford Senior Center or the Wallingford Public Library. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 27, 2019