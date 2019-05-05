Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Steward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis M. Steward

Obituary Condolences Flowers Phyllis M. Steward, 98, of Media, PA, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Riddle Hospital in Media, after a short illness lasting just two weeks. The much-loved wife of Don Steward, Phyllis was mother of three children and one grandchild. Mom's life work was her family and her community of friends and neighbors.



Born on April 7, 1921, in Meriden, CT, Phyllis passed away in Media, PA, where she moved in 2013 to a retirement center after living some 10 years at Walter Acres off Finch Avenue in Meriden. Phyllis loved her home in the Silver City, Meriden, CT. After high school, a daughter of the Great Depression as well as during WWII, she worked for several companies in Hartford, CT, and then at Lane Construction Company in Meriden. While raising her children she volunteered in several organizations, a spirit that she continued right up until her 95th year. Her passions and skills were in gardening, flower arranging and organizing local garden clubs. She loved cooking, hosting family holidays and celebrations. She also loved canning, sewing, knitting, and needle point and her early successful woman's campaigning/fund raising for IKE, President Dwight Eisenhower. Phyllis was an avid bridge player and played with Meriden's best among whom were Mrs. Barbara White, Helen Burbank and Ilka Krochmal. Phyllis loved to contribute; she was always there for her family and neighbors. Right up to the end, she volunteered in groups that assisted the management in the Lima Estates Retirement Community in Media, PA, where she moved 6 years ago and when at Walter Acres, Meriden, CT, in the offices of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist at their Life Center.



With her family, she enjoyed sports especially skiing and traveled throughout the US, Canada and Europe, trying out the ski slopes of the world. Most of all, she wanted to spend time with her children and their friends from many US states and Europe. In the 1990's she even returned to high school when she and her husband retired to Vermont, to become more proficient in French so that she could converse with her young bi-lingual grandson. Phyllis loved being a mom and connecting with others she knew.



Phyllis Steward is preceded by her parents, Allan and Mathilda Young, her husband, Don Steward who passed away in 1996 after 49 years of marriage together, and her brother Stuart A. Young previously of Meriden. Surviving her are her sister-in-law, Alice K. Young of Meriden, daughter Joan Steward Joffres of Pau, France; two sons, Donald Steward of Baltimore, MD, and Benjamin Steward of Milton, DE, and one grandson, Guillaume of Manchester, NH, and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial celebration of life was held in the Lima Estates Retirement Center in Media, PA, on April 28th and burial will be in the family plot in Quincy, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Record-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019