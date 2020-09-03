1/
Phyllis Maccabe
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Phyllis Maccabe, 90, on July 29, 2020, due to complications from a fall.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Bert in 2004. Phyllis is survived by her son, Bruce and daughter Pam Sorvillo and her husband Jim, granddaughters Deanna and Andrea and her husband Larry, and the newest addition to the family Lila.

Phyllis was born in Massachusetts and moved to Meriden in 1966. Phyllis was a bookkeeper for the City of Meriden and the Girls Club.

Bert and Phyllis loved to travel with friends from Alaska to the Panama Canal. Her favorite things were enjoying the sunshine in the backyard with her four legged buddy, Bruno. She loved an occasional baked stuffed lobster and a vodka and tonic.

Phyllis always had a smile on her face, so to honor this kind lady, please show some kindness to a friend or stranger. Donations can be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Association.

To respect Phyllis' wishes, services will be private.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
