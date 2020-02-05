The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Phyllis McGouldrick
Phyllis T. McGouldrick


1925 - 2020
Phyllis T. McGouldrick Obituary
Phyllis T. McGouldrick, 94, of Wallingford, wife of the late James J. McGouldrick, passed away February 2, 2020 at Masonicare.

She was born in New Haven on June 20, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jessie (Bartlett) Tyson.

Phyllis worked at Langley Airfield in Virginia during WWII. She then worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company in New Haven before raising her family in Hamden.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Lavalettte and her husband, David, of Wallingford and Wendy Jo Stalker and her husband, Timothy of Spencertown, New York; and two grandchildren, LeighAnn Lavalette and James Lavalette.

Phyllis' family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to The Masonicare Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 (visit www.masonicare.org) or made to the . For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 4, 2020
