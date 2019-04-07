Pietro Perillo, 90, of Wallingford, loving husband of Anna (DelGreco) Perillo for 66 years, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Gioia Sannitica, Italy on April 1, 1929, a son of the late Angelo and Philomena (Raccio) Perillo.



He worked as a janitor for the Wallingford Public Schools for many years until retiring. He was an avid gardener and made his own wine with the grapes he grew. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose family was the joy of his life.



In addition to his wife, Anna, he is survived by his son, John Perillo and his wife, Joy, of Wallingford; his grandsons, Michael Perillo and his wife, Stephanie, of Wallingford, and Adam Perillo, of Middletown; his brother and sister-in-law, Enrico and Leila DelGreco; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Vittorio Perillo; and his sisters, Nunziata, Concetta, and Maria Perillo.



His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12 directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.



www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary