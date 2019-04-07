The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Pietro Perillo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pietro Perillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pietro Perillo


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pietro Perillo Obituary
Pietro Perillo, 90, of Wallingford, loving husband of Anna (DelGreco) Perillo for 66 years, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Gioia Sannitica, Italy on April 1, 1929, a son of the late Angelo and Philomena (Raccio) Perillo.

He worked as a janitor for the Wallingford Public Schools for many years until retiring. He was an avid gardener and made his own wine with the grapes he grew. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose family was the joy of his life.

In addition to his wife, Anna, he is survived by his son, John Perillo and his wife, Joy, of Wallingford; his grandsons, Michael Perillo and his wife, Stephanie, of Wallingford, and Adam Perillo, of Middletown; his brother and sister-in-law, Enrico and Leila DelGreco; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Vittorio Perillo; and his sisters, Nunziata, Concetta, and Maria Perillo.

His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12 directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now