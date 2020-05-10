Pilar Rodriques
1931 - 2020
Pilar Molina Reyes Rodriques, 89, passed away May 3, 2020 at the Summit of Plantsville, due to complications of dementia and Covid-19. Pilar was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on February 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Dolores Molina Reyes and Luis Molina. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Anna Molina, and her brother Angel Molina. She married beloved World War II Veteran, Roy Rodriques, on January 21, 1951, following an intense mail romance and subsequent proposal. "Roy even sent the ring by mail". For 67 years, Roy and Pilar lived in Milldale, Connecticut, where they raised a large family of 7 children. She was an active member of the St. Aloysius Church and the Southington Community Theater. She had a strong faith and often quoted the scriptures. Pilar was blessed with a Coloratura Soprano voice and loved to sing the "Ave Maria" song. Her musical talent was passed on to several of her children. She took great pride to sing with Puerto Rican musician singer and composer, Jose Feliciano. Pilar enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada during many summers with her husband and children. She greatly enjoyed gardening. Pilar had a natural "green thumb." This beautiful skill was passed on too many of her children along with music, singing and dancing. She enjoyed crabbing, clamming, fishing and boating along the Connecticut shoreline with her husband and her children. She was an animal lover and found great pleasure nurturing any live being. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and butterflies that paused in her yard for a meal. She would always feed anyone that crossed her threshold. There was never a time that you would visit her household without there being a pot of rice and beans on the stove. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rodriques is survived by her 7 children: Pilar Hughes and her husband Steve of NH; Roy Jr., and his partner Patty (who spent many, many, nights playing Chinese Checkers with Nana and was a loving caretaker) of CT; Roberto and his wife Jacqueline of CT; Norman and his partner Nancy of CT; Dolores Rodriques of FL; Antonio and his partner Dawn of CT; Virginia Rodriques of FL; 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Mom, We Miss you and will love and remember you always and forever. This talented, gifted, attractive and dynamic woman is united with Christ and home at last. The entire Rodriques Family would like to extend a heartful thank you to the caring and dedicated staff at the Summit of Plantsville for the care and compassion shown to our mom from the day she arrived at the extended-care facility. No services are scheduled at this time. The Plantsville Memorial Funeral home has been entrusted with Pilar's arrangements. Please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. She was such a beautiful soul and strong woman. To all the family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Thank you Mrs Rod for sharing your wonderful family with me and the memories of all of you, will never be forgotten. Love to you all
Lori Luponio
Friend
