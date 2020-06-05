Priscilla M. Hubeny
Priscilla M. (Nyren) Hubeny of Plantsville died Tuesday May 26, 2020 at The Pines nursing home in Bristol, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of the late George and Mae Nyren. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her son Mark and her brother George. Priscilla was a lifelong Plantsville resident. She was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For most of her life, she was a devoted stay-at-home mother and loved hosting large family gatherings at her home, especially the annual Christmas Eve party. After her children were grown, she enjoyed working at Ames and Caldors department stores. She was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church. Priscilla is survived by seven children, Richard (Amy) Hubeny of South Windsor, Stephen (Linda) Hubeny of Wolcott, David (Lori) Hubeny of Wolcott, Sandra (Eric) Rich of Saco Maine, Kevin Hubeny, Michael (Donna) Hubeny, and Sharon (Christopher) Strong, all of Southington; and 19 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of The Pines at Bristol where Priscilla lived for several years. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private service for the immediate family will be held. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
