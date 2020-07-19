(Rose) Helen McMahon Whitman, 88, of Wallingford, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was the loving wife of Thomas G. Whitman. Helen was born in Madawaska, ME, February 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Vincent and Rose (Roy) McMahon. She remembered ice skating on the St Lawrence River, walking across the international border into Canada to go shopping, rolling bandages for the Red Cross during WWII. After spending 1 summer as a teenager picking potatoes she got very motivated. She graduated from Madawaska High school and went on to receive her registered nurse degree at Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954. Upon graduation she & a classmate drove across country to her first nursing job with the VA in San Francisco. After several years on the west coast she returned to the east coast settling in Connecticut to be closer to her siblings. She worked at the VA in West Haven. After peaking through the window curtains she took a chance on a blind date, Tom. They married on August 4, 1962 in Hamden, CT, & settled at the Cherry Hill apartments in Branford. As a gag gift for their first Christmas Tom gave Helen a 5lb bag of bird seed & started a lifelong love of backyard birding, especially cardinals. The children followed ASAP. Helen left the VA for private duty nursing & was involved with the first phrenic (breathing) pacemaker cases. The following years included, PTA's, Little League games, ballet lessions, she loved the 1st day of school mom's lunch (celebration) with on Pond Hill Elementary School moms, Square dancing with neighbors, backyard picnics. As the children became more independent she went to work at various hospitals in the area Yale New Haven, St Raphael's & Gaylord. She spent her last years as a Registered Nurse at Brook Hollow Convalescent Home. Helen loved to travel as visited many states & countries Bermuda, England, Ireland, Scotland and Iceland to name a few, sometimes she was able to drag Tom with her. She loved classical music and had a season subscription to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra for many years. Helen was a member of many organizations: Alanon, St Frances Cabrini Church & Resurrection Catholic Church, Wallingford Historical Society, Wallingford Historic Preservation Trust, Wallingford Center Street Cemetery Association, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 73. She always had a pot of Red Rose Tea under the cozy & extra tea cups ready for friends. The best memory of Helen was her friendships. In addition to her husband Thomas, she is survived by her children, Ann L. Whitman (Bill Longley), Peter H. Whitman & Stephen V. Whitman (Lisa) all of Wallingford, CT ; her grandchildren Katelyn M. Whitman (Jacob Botto) of Burlington, VT & Dalton P. Whitman (Alicia Musso) Melrose, MA and their mother Michelle R. Morris Whitman of Middletown, CT. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews & their families. Helen was predeceased by her siblings & their spouses James A. McMahon (Frances Piselli McMahon) (Margaret Morbe Armstrong McMahon) (Dorothy Gibbs Dalton McMahon), Marguerite McMahon Drew (Ernest R.) Stirk (Raymond), Francis J. McMahon (Patricia Maynard), Bud (Louis) McMahon (Margery O'Leary), F. (Florence) Barbara McMahon Laskowski (Francis E.), Clifford McMahon (Irene Goodrich) A special thank you to Denise her home health aide who made her last years as comfortable as possible & allowed her to remain at home where she wanted to be. Thank you to Dr Stacy Unsworth & Gina from Masonic Hospice who helped her & the family through the end of her life with peace & dignity. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, https://alz.org/
, Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473, http://theanimalhavenct.org/
, Master's Manna, 428 South Cherry St., Wallingford, CT 06492, http://www.mastersmanna.org/
Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com