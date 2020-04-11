Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Tcharkovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Tcharkovsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Tcharkovsky Obituary
Rachel Tcharkovsky, 43, resident of Meriden, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Rachel was born December 2, 1976 in New Britain, to Carol Crossley (Sundberg) and the late Gary Crossley (adopted father). Rachel graduated from Wilcox Technological High School in Meriden with her cosmetology license. She was also an avid reader of romance novels.

Rachel is survived by her mother Carol, three beautiful children: Crystal Tcharkovsky, Gavin and Vicpraseuth Khongdy, her brother, Edwin Ireland, sister, Krystal Crossley and her son Damien Rosa (nephew), along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her infant son Ryese David Khongdy.

A very special thank you to Midstate Medical Center for the excellent care and treatment that was provided.

At this time, funeral services will be private due to current circumstances and there will be no calling hours.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -