Rachel Tcharkovsky, 43, resident of Meriden, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Rachel was born December 2, 1976 in New Britain, to Carol Crossley (Sundberg) and the late Gary Crossley (adopted father). Rachel graduated from Wilcox Technological High School in Meriden with her cosmetology license. She was also an avid reader of romance novels.
Rachel is survived by her mother Carol, three beautiful children: Crystal Tcharkovsky, Gavin and Vicpraseuth Khongdy, her brother, Edwin Ireland, sister, Krystal Crossley and her son Damien Rosa (nephew), along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her infant son Ryese David Khongdy.
A very special thank you to Midstate Medical Center for the excellent care and treatment that was provided.
At this time, funeral services will be private due to current circumstances and there will be no calling hours.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020