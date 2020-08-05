Ralph A. Avitable, 71, a longtime Meriden resident, husband of Sharon Poynton Avitable, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Meriden on March 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ernestine (Modelski) Avitable.
Mr. Avitable was employed by the City of Meriden for over 50 years, from the time he was 17 years of age until his retirement in 2017. He was well known and respected by many of his colleagues.
Anyone who knew Ralph knows of his love of cars, but his greatest love was his family.
Besides his wife of 49 years, he is survived his son, Jonathan Avitable and his wife Jessica; his daughter, Kym Avitable Sullivan and her husband Conan; and his five beloved grandchildren, Briana Rose, Jonathan Michael Jr., Joseph Michael, Laney Hope and Logan Arthur. He was predeceased by his sister, Dianna Avitable.
The family respectfully asks for privacy during this time and encourages those to honor Ralph's memory by taking a long peaceful ride in your car, listening to the oldies. The Intimidator had his last Ride!
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
