Ralph B. Finnance, 95, of Westfield Care & Rehab Center, formerly of Dogwood Lane, husband of Evelyn Sattler Finnance, died Saturday, April 6, 2019.



He was born on Jan. 26, 1924 in Meriden, son of the late John B. and Agnes F. Finnance. Before his retirement 37 years ago, he worked for the City of Meriden as a Lieutenant in the Fire Department's Engine Co. No. 5 in East Meriden, Conn. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy, including tours in the South West Pacific theater. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Meriden. He was a member of the St. Mary's Men's Club and the Knights of Columbus. Ralph loved watching the Red Sox, playing golf, and showing off his silversmithing craft to school children, VIPs, and visitors from around the world as the INSILCO Factory Museum's showroom demonstrator.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Sattler Finnance, also a lifelong resident of Meriden; his children, James and his wife, Nancy Finnance, of Granby, Conn., Cynthia and her husband, Earle Francks, of Meriden, and Robert and his wife, Beth, of West Simsbury, Conn; he is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Finnance, Michael and his wife, Magali Finnance, Philip Finnance, Evan Finnance, Scott Finnance, Jason Francks, Christine Francks, and Erik Francks; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leo G. Finnance, John J. Finnance, and Ernest M. Finnance; and sister, Dorothy Bergeron.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.