Surrounded in prayer by friends and family, Ralph J. Muli, Jr., passed from this world on May 5, 2020, after a valiant battle with a brief illness. Ralph was born March 18, 1942, the son of Ralph (Ray) Muli and Sally Muli (both deceased) of Meriden. Ralph grew up, began his married life and started his family in Meriden, Connecticut and throughout his life exhibited a continued love of his hometown; a Platt Panther through and through! Ralph was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, and celebrated his service to his country, having served overseas in Germany and in the Army Reserves.
Ralph moved to Berlin, Connecticut in 1972. He worked as a construction foreman and member of the Laborer's Union for over fifty years to provide for his family. He had a hand in constructing and repairing most of the Interstate Highways in New England and painting numerous homes in Central Connecticut.
Ralph was a proud man-proud of his family, his work, his heritage, and the life he had built with his wife of 53 years, Patricia (McLoughlin) Muli. In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by three children and their families who were the light of his life: Col. Ralph J. Muli, III (USAF Ret.), his wife Angela (Mascoutah, IL) and their children Connor, Griffin and wife Morgan, and Bridget Muli; Lisa Veleas and her husband Peter (Berlin, CT) and their sons Zachary, Joshua and Daniel; and Christopher Muli and his wife Keri (Hackettstown, NJ) and their children Quinn and Kaelynn. Ralph is also survived by his sister, Rae Carol Tobin and her husband James Tobin, Jr., and numerous cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was predeceased by a very special aunt, Florence Kesil.
All who knew or met with Ralph were greeted with a ready smile, a firm handshake, and a bright and certain enthusiasm. His greatest joy came from watching his grandchildren pursue their goals and passions, whether on a football, baseball or soccer field, a wrestling mat, a performance stage or at a graduation. Ralph's most cherished memories came from celebrating the lives of those he loved, at birthday celebrations, weddings, and during the holidays sharing the simple traditions of laughter, food and family gathering.
If you stood along an outfield fence, sat in the bleachers, or in the local Dunkin Donuts (one of his favorite places on Earth) with him, Ralph was never at a loss for words. He'd regale you with stories of a job he had done on a construction crew, a house he had recently painted, a joyfully detailed account of a recent accomplishment by one of his children or grandchildren or a joke or quote from a favorite film. He exuded love and demonstrated his commitment to his family in his actions every day of his life. He will be missed desperately.
Private burial, with military honors, will be in West Lane Cemetery, Kensington. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting military and veteran families by donation to The Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org or The American Legion, Post 68 154 Porters Pass, Kensington, CT 06037. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Ralph with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.