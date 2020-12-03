1/1
Ralph Preble
3/8/1931 - 11/30/2020
{ "" }
Ralph Preble, 89, of Wallingford, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. He was the beloved husband of Marion J. (Roberts) Preble. Ralph was born in Milo, ME, March 8, 1931, a son of the late Irving and Mildred (Carpenter) Preble and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed as a Truck Driver until his retirement. He enjoyed camping and traveling within the lower 48 United States. An avid Boston Red Sox fan but enjoyed watching all baseball games. In addition to his wife Marion, he is survived by his daughters, Joyce Pelton (Robert), Nancy Preble, Gail Robitaille (Eugene) and Ruth Wankowicz (Karl); his grandchildren, Ryan Pelton (Melissa), Marc Pelton, Brandi Robitaille, Tommy Robitaille, Paige Wankowicz and Emily Wankowicz; his great grandchildren, Dylan and Caitlin Pelton, Brianna Allbright, and Monica and Jordan Robitaille; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Victor, Anna, Joyce and Sandra. Ralph's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Monday, December 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. (COVID precautions will be followed and mask required.) Friends unable to attend may view the service via livestream available on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Wallingford Funeral Home
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Belancik
Friend
December 2, 2020
We are sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this time of grieving.
Pam and Joe Dunn
Friend
December 2, 2020
Rest in peace daddy i love you and miss you very much

gail robitaille
Daughter
December 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Sharon Camera
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Miss You Daddy. Love You always ❤
Nancy Preble
Daughter
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. You have years of fantastic memories of your father to carry you forward during your time of grief .
God Bless
Sandy Braccioforte
