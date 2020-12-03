Ralph Preble, 89, of Wallingford, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. He was the beloved husband of Marion J. (Roberts) Preble. Ralph was born in Milo, ME, March 8, 1931, a son of the late Irving and Mildred (Carpenter) Preble and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed as a Truck Driver until his retirement. He enjoyed camping and traveling within the lower 48 United States. An avid Boston Red Sox fan but enjoyed watching all baseball games. In addition to his wife Marion, he is survived by his daughters, Joyce Pelton (Robert), Nancy Preble, Gail Robitaille (Eugene) and Ruth Wankowicz (Karl); his grandchildren, Ryan Pelton (Melissa), Marc Pelton, Brandi Robitaille, Tommy Robitaille, Paige Wankowicz and Emily Wankowicz; his great grandchildren, Dylan and Caitlin Pelton, Brianna Allbright, and Monica and Jordan Robitaille; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Victor, Anna, Joyce and Sandra. Ralph's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Monday, December 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. (COVID precautions will be followed and mask required.) Friends unable to attend may view the service via livestream available on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com