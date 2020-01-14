The Record-Journal Obituaries
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Southington , CT
View Map
Ralph Sgrillo
Ralph Sgrillo, 80, of Southington CT, passed away peacefully on Jan 10, 2020 just following an amazing Florida Keys vacation with his family.

An accomplished musician, Ralph's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Gina Wrinn & Lori Cochrane, four granddaughters, brother John Sgrillo, wife Patricia, and many cousins.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Freedom Service Dogs of America www.freedomservicedogs.org

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
