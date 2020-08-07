1/1
Ralph Stancil
Ralph Stancil, age 68, of Ola, AR, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Chambers Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 12, 1953, in Meriden, CT, to Roy Charles & Shelia Mae Smith Stancil, Sr. He was an Army Veteran and a poultry & cattle farmer.

He was preceded in death by his father Roy Stancil, Sr.; and brother, Roy Stancil, Jr. Survivors include his wife Debbie Stancil; mother, Shelia Stancil of Ola; children, Michelle (Stephen) Blankenship of Ola; Melissa (Alex) Beltran of Greenbrier; siblings, Richard (Leah) Stancil of Wallingford, CT.; Carrie (Pat) Korenkiewics of Southington, CT.; Ronald (Dori) Stancil, Sr., of Wallingford, CT.; Randall (Rhonda) Stancil, Sr., of Russellville, AR.; grandchildren, RoseMary (DJ) Gray, Jessica (Tyler) Buch, Kimberleal (Chad) Foster, Lexie (Ryan) Beltran and Mackenzie (Tyler) Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Selena & Fallon Bush, Samuel Foster and Jared Gray; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville and River Valley Crematory Dardanelle. On line guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
