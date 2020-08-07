Ralph Stancil, age 68, of Ola, AR, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Chambers Memorial Hospital.
He was born February 12, 1953, in Meriden, CT, to Roy Charles & Shelia Mae Smith Stancil, Sr. He was an Army Veteran and a poultry & cattle farmer.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy Stancil, Sr.; and brother, Roy Stancil, Jr. Survivors include his wife Debbie Stancil; mother, Shelia Stancil of Ola; children, Michelle (Stephen) Blankenship of Ola; Melissa (Alex) Beltran of Greenbrier; siblings, Richard (Leah) Stancil of Wallingford, CT.; Carrie (Pat) Korenkiewics of Southington, CT.; Ronald (Dori) Stancil, Sr., of Wallingford, CT.; Randall (Rhonda) Stancil, Sr., of Russellville, AR.; grandchildren, RoseMary (DJ) Gray, Jessica (Tyler) Buch, Kimberleal (Chad) Foster, Lexie (Ryan) Beltran and Mackenzie (Tyler) Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Selena & Fallon Bush, Samuel Foster and Jared Gray; numerous nieces and nephews.
