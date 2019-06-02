Ralph W. Shaw III, 77, of Wallingford, loving husband of the late Marilyn R. (Buck) Shaw, died peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, Conn.



Ralph was born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. on March 21, 1942 to his late father, Ralph W. Shaw Jr., and mother, Elizabeth Shaw (Purdy). He was a lifelong resident of Yalesville who pursued a career as a stainless steel sales man. His love for specialty applications with metal was an intricate part of his life. He was a man of principal and integrity, devoted to his family and friends, and always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. Reconstructing old run-down yard tools into working pieces that he gladly gave away was also a passion of his.



He is survived by his children, Jennifer Nerbonne (Shaw) and her husband, Allen Nerbonne, Ralph Shaw IV and his significant other, Margaret Reagan, and Samantha Shaw and her husband, Christopher Scarpa; his grandchildren, Madyson Shaw, Rebecca Nerbonne, Allen Nerbonne Jr., Samuel Nerbonne, and Harper Scarpa; his siblings, Beth (Shaw) Teskey, Susan (Shaw) Bazin, Jerry Shaw, and Martha Shaw-Sylvester; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Penny Shaw and Chris Shaw.



Funeral services will be held in Lew Beach, N.Y. at the Lew Beach Cemetery, located on the Beaverkill Road in the town of Rockland, N.Y., approximately 11 miles from Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, N.Y., Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Lunch to follow at the Shaw Family Farm. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.



