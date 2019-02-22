The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Ramona Candelaria
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Ramona L. Candelaria


Ramona L. Candelaria Obituary
Ramona L. (Canto) Candelaria, 67, loving wife of James F. Candelaria, Sr., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

Ramona was born in Middletown, January 8, 1952, a daughter of Richard Canto and Lois (Kowalski) Canto of Vermont. Ramona had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She was employed at Skyview Nursing Center in Wallingford and Travelers Insurance Company in Meriden.

In addition to her husband Jim, she is survived by her son James F. Candelaria, Jr., and his wife Victoria of Wallingford; two granddaughters, Sarah and Emily; her sisters Diane Boykin and Sheila Canto; her two brothers Richard Canto, Jr., and his wife Cindy, Joseph Canto; her sister-in-law Bernadette Worley and her husband Al; her brother-in-law Edward Candelaria; several nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, February 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ramona may be sent to the , 825 Brook Street I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067, or Wicked In Pink Run, Inc., 53 Fairview St, Agawam, MA 01001. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
