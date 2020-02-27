|
Ravi Shamrao Dinakar, 41, of Piscataway, NJ, loving son of Dr. Hassan and Joyce Joralemon Dinakar, passed away suddenly at his home on February 25, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY, on February 28, 1978. Besides his parents he leaves his loving brothers Vijay and Sanjiv Dinakar, grandmother Stella Joralemon, aunts; Jayne Padilla (Rene'), Julie Newhart (Dennis), Jodie McGarry (Michael), uncles; Robert (Rosemary), Jonathan (Laura), and Michael Joralemon, friends Annie and Jennifer along with dear friends Scott Fenton and Jesse Bicknell. He had 39 first cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather William Joralemon. After graduating from Pleasantville High School, Ravi went on to Rutgers University where he received his B.S. of Science. He then went on to U.C. San Diego where he completed the PhD program in Molecular Biology. At the time of his passing he had almost completed and would have graduated with a Masters in Data Analytics from Rutgers University. Ravi was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He brought great joy to all of us. Ravi was gifted in so many ways. He was a scientist and an artist with so much to give. The world will never be the same without him.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Ravi's life on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m., in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or by going to . For on-line condolences please see Ravi's obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020