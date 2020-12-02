1/1
Ray E. Lanford
11/1/1963 - 11/27/2020
Ray E. Lanford, 57, of Hebron, CT, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Wendy L. Dippold Lanford. Ray was born in Meriden on November 1, 1963 and was the son of Rachel Edwards Lanford and the late Paul Lanford. His hobbies included coin collecting, metal detecting, going to tag sales, fishing and doing everything for his grandchildren who were the lights of his life. Ray was always spontaneous and was the "life of the party" Father of Darla and Joseph Lanford. Grandfather of Jeremy, Alex, Alana, Zoey and Joey. Brother of Dorothy Lanford and Karen Kaplan.

The visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at St. John's Cemetery, Wallingford.



Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
