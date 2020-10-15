1/1
Ray Lou Kaliss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Lou Kaliss, 71, of South Meriden, was born November 24, 1948 in Southington, Connecticut, to the late Henry and Myrtle Kaliss. He passed at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Ray is the beloved husband of Catherine Dill Kaliss. A respected and loving man, father and brother. He will be dearly missed by his immediate family, Michael, Stephan, David, and Mimi; including his sisters, niece, nephews, and his best friend John. Additionally, he will be missed by his many friends, locally and through his music.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at a later date.

We have chosen to be grateful for what we had instead of focusing on what we lost and encourage everyone to look back fondly on their memories of a great man.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved