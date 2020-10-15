Ray Lou Kaliss, 71, of South Meriden, was born November 24, 1948 in Southington, Connecticut, to the late Henry and Myrtle Kaliss. He passed at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.Ray is the beloved husband of Catherine Dill Kaliss. A respected and loving man, father and brother. He will be dearly missed by his immediate family, Michael, Stephan, David, and Mimi; including his sisters, niece, nephews, and his best friend John. Additionally, he will be missed by his many friends, locally and through his music.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at a later date.We have chosen to be grateful for what we had instead of focusing on what we lost and encourage everyone to look back fondly on their memories of a great man.