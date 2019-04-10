Raymond Guay, 88, husband of the late Therese (Brouillard) Guay, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Apple Rehab Coccomo. Born in Canada on September 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Adelard and Anne (Bizeer) Guay. He had resided in Cheshire and Wolcott before retiring to Myrtle Beach. Mr. Guay was employed by Iseli Company in Terryville and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.



He is survived by his two daughters, Manon and Joseph Marquis and Carole and Michael Simon; his son, Robert Guay; and his son-in-law, Ronald Mercier. Also left to cherish his memory are his eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters, Beatrice, Noella, Gracia and Louise; four brothers, Gaetan, Rene, Emile and Gilles; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Diane Mercier, three brothers, Fernand, Lionel and Gerard, and a sister, Aurora. .



Family and friends are invited to attend a service to be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:15 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, and at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterbury. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. His family would like to especially thank the staff at Apple Rehab Coccomo, Wing 100 and Hartford Health Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Raymond. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary