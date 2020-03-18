The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Raymond H. Russenberger

Raymond H. Russenberger Obituary
Raymond H. Russenberger, 87, beloved husband of Katherine (Balderacchi) of 63 years, died March 9, 2020, at his home after a short illness.

Ray was born January 17, 1933 in Meriden, CT. He served in the Korean War for the U.S. Army. He had a successful 40 year career as a Lineman for both the Town of Wallingford and CL&P. He was an avid outdoorsman and a life member of the Wallingford Rod & Gun Club.

Ray leaves behind his loving wife, 4 children Raymond, Darlene, Karl and Dawn, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

His private funeral service with military honors was held and conducted by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
