1/1
Raymond J. Zyzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond John Zyzo, 85, of Wallingford, loving husband, father, grandfather, passed away August 28, 2020. Raymond was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean "Mezzi" Zyzo, along with his son Raymond C. Zyzo.

Raymond, a lifelong resident, was born in Meriden, November 18, 1934. Ray was the son of the late Mary Wysocki Zyzo and Konstanty Zyzo.

Raymond was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union, Local 777 for 50 years. Many of those years were proudly spent as a Foreman-Pipefitter with C.N Flagg. Ray loved to cook, build, visit casino's and go on cruises with his wife and family.

Raymond is survived by his children, Evelyn Albe, Jeanie Zyzo and Thomas Zyzo, his grandchildren, Robert Zyzo, Amber Albe, Hannah Beza & Husband Rigo Beza and Great Grandson Jaxon Beza; his sister-in-law Mary & Luis Rivera, Thomas & Dorothy Mezzei and Andrew Mezzi, all of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Florence Orosz and Brother Frank Zyzo.

Funeral services for Raymond will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved