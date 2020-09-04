Raymond John Zyzo, 85, of Wallingford, loving husband, father, grandfather, passed away August 28, 2020. Raymond was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean "Mezzi" Zyzo, along with his son Raymond C. Zyzo.Raymond, a lifelong resident, was born in Meriden, November 18, 1934. Ray was the son of the late Mary Wysocki Zyzo and Konstanty Zyzo.Raymond was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union, Local 777 for 50 years. Many of those years were proudly spent as a Foreman-Pipefitter with C.N Flagg. Ray loved to cook, build, visit casino's and go on cruises with his wife and family.Raymond is survived by his children, Evelyn Albe, Jeanie Zyzo and Thomas Zyzo, his grandchildren, Robert Zyzo, Amber Albe, Hannah Beza & Husband Rigo Beza and Great Grandson Jaxon Beza; his sister-in-law Mary & Luis Rivera, Thomas & Dorothy Mezzei and Andrew Mezzi, all of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Florence Orosz and Brother Frank Zyzo.Funeral services for Raymond will be private.