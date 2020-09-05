1/
Raymond Joseph Bilodeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Joseph Bilodeau of New Port Richey, FL, former long time resident of Meriden, CT, passed from this life and into the loving arms of his wife Gladys on August 29, 2020. Ray was born on January 17, 1929 in Meriden to the late Raymond R. Bilodeau and Margaret Herget Bilodeau. Along with his parents and wife (of 71 years) he was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, Richard and Donald and his sisters Lorraine and Dorothy.

Ray served in the Army during the Korean war after which he came home to Gladys continuing to build their house and life together. He was a hard working man whose long time jobs included metal spinning for the aircraft industry and working as a machinist.

Ray enjoyed life and all it brought. He along with Gladys enjoyed getting together with friends and family here, in New Hampshire and in Florida, playing cards, dancing and golfing just to name a few. He also loved spending time with his buddies back in the day hunting, fishing and playing a tune or two on the mandolin.

He is survived by his daughter Noreen and her husband Peter (Ed), his grandson Peter and granddaughter RaeAnne and her husband Darek. He also leaves his brother Robert and his wife Lena, his sister Althea and her husband Donald and his sister in law Pauline along with many nieces and nephews.

It was Ray's wishes that there would be no services.

He is now free to have that promised dance with Gladys.

All I ask as his daughter is to remember him with a smile for he was a great man.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved