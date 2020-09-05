Raymond Joseph Bilodeau of New Port Richey, FL, former long time resident of Meriden, CT, passed from this life and into the loving arms of his wife Gladys on August 29, 2020. Ray was born on January 17, 1929 in Meriden to the late Raymond R. Bilodeau and Margaret Herget Bilodeau. Along with his parents and wife (of 71 years) he was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, Richard and Donald and his sisters Lorraine and Dorothy.Ray served in the Army during the Korean war after which he came home to Gladys continuing to build their house and life together. He was a hard working man whose long time jobs included metal spinning for the aircraft industry and working as a machinist.Ray enjoyed life and all it brought. He along with Gladys enjoyed getting together with friends and family here, in New Hampshire and in Florida, playing cards, dancing and golfing just to name a few. He also loved spending time with his buddies back in the day hunting, fishing and playing a tune or two on the mandolin.He is survived by his daughter Noreen and her husband Peter (Ed), his grandson Peter and granddaughter RaeAnne and her husband Darek. He also leaves his brother Robert and his wife Lena, his sister Althea and her husband Donald and his sister in law Pauline along with many nieces and nephews.It was Ray's wishes that there would be no services.He is now free to have that promised dance with Gladys.All I ask as his daughter is to remember him with a smile for he was a great man.