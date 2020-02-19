|
Raymond Joseph Zmijewski Sr., known to most as Dad, Dziadzi or Mr. Z, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born October 25, 1931 in Danvers MA, son of the late Roman & Mary (Peplowski) Zmijewski. He was a resident of Wallingford and a parishioner of the Most Holy Trinity Church since moving to town in 1953.
Ray was a Veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Korean War. He worked for many years at various firms as a Tool & Die Foreman. Ray was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was very proud of his family and his grandchildren filled his heart with much joy. His other joys were his hobbies, bowling, golfing, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children Raymond Zmijewski Jr and wife Jaime and Mark Zmijewski and wife Ann Farrell both of Wallingford as well as 5 grandchildren; Taylor Zmijewski of Wallingford, Haley & Ella Zmijewski of Tolland and Erin & Michaela Leslie of Wallingford along with his brother Michael Zmijewski and his wife Kathy as well as his sister-in-law Fran Wroblewski. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth (DeSumma) Zmijewski and his daughter Patricia Ann Zmijewski as well as 7 siblings.
Ray's family will receive relatives and friends in the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St Ext., Thursday February 20, 2020 from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 am from the Wallingford Funeral Home, after which the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, in Wallingford, to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment with military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020