Raymond L. McPherson, 77, of Wallingford, CT died peacefully at home on August 2, 2019.
Raymond was born February 5, 1942 in St. Francis, ME, the son of the late Hanford and Margueritte (Dubois) McPherson.
He moved to Wallingford in the early 1960's and enjoyed working as a cook for many years.
Raymond is survived by his siblings, Irene Bossie of Dixmont, ME, Roy McPherson of Westbrook, ME, Neal McPherson of North Charleston, SC, and Herb McPherson of Portage, ME; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Melvin, Robert, Leslie, Merle, Peter, and his sisters, Linda and Doris.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life gathering has been set for Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Yalesville VFW hall, 424 Church Street (Rt. 68) in Wallingford.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 7, 2019