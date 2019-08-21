|
Raymond W. Hurlburt, 92, of Wallingford, died August 20, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of the late Phyllis M. Link Hurlburt.
He was born in New Haven, September 4, 1926, a son of the late Joseph and Amanda (Remington) Hurlburt. He graduated from New Haven College later receiving an honorary 4 year degree from The University of New Haven. Ray loved the ocean and spent many years fishing, crabbing in the waters of New England. He was a history buff who loved reading and watching shows about WWII. Ray served in the Navy during WWII as a Fireman 2nd Class USNR. He devoted many years caring for his beloved wife Phyllis. Ray was lovingly cared for by his daughter Ellen during the final year of his life.
He is survived by his children, Linda McDonald and her husband Garrett of Columbia, Raymond J. Hurlburt and his wife Sharon of Wallingford, Ellen Walton and her husband James of Wallingford, and Scott Hurlburt and Stephanie Searles of Meriden; his grandchildren, Cara, Devin, Stephanie, Rebecca, Melissa, Christina, Melody, Timothy, Alexander, Emily, and Samuel; six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Annabelle, Parker, Logan and Madelynn; his sister, Edith (Mrs. Frank) Moore; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister and four brothers.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford, Thursday, Aug., 22, from 5 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10 am directly at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 N. Main St., Wallingford. Interment will be at In Memoriam Cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the March of Dimes, PO Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. (www.marchofdimes.org)
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019