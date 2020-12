Regina Gail Dorfman, at age 57, passed away November 21, 2020. She was born September 25, 1963 in New Orleans, LA, to Levon and Robert Brown.Ms. Dorfman is survived by her mother and two children, Rachel and Jessica.Regina had a passion for arts and crafts and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, jewelry making, and even stationary design. She also was an unbelievable cook and amazed people with her culinary skills all her life.Due to Covid, Funeral arrangements will be made next year.