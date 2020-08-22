Reginald "Reg" Y. Pare, 90, of Las Vegas, NV, husband of Dorothy J. Pare, passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with his family by his side.He was born in Meriden on August 5, 1930, to the late Philemon and Irene (Belanger) Pare. He was proud to have served his country as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War.Reg had a great love of Vermont along with hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family, his wife, sister, children, and grandchildren.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years; his son Philip Pare and his wife Kim of Las Vegas, Jim Frugale of Titusville, FL, Karen Frugale of Cheshire, CT, and Diane Cobb of W. Charleston, VT; his grandchildren Zachary and Jacob Pare, Nicholas, Christina, and Joseph Frugale, and Joshua and Heather Cobb; his sister Susan Wehner and her husband Robert of Mashpee, MA, along with nieces Carolyn Garrahan and Karen Wehner and many cousins locally and in Canada.A memorial service will be held at a later date.