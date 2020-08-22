1/1
Reginald Y. Pare
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald "Reg" Y. Pare, 90, of Las Vegas, NV, husband of Dorothy J. Pare, passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born in Meriden on August 5, 1930, to the late Philemon and Irene (Belanger) Pare. He was proud to have served his country as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War.

Reg had a great love of Vermont along with hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family, his wife, sister, children, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years; his son Philip Pare and his wife Kim of Las Vegas, Jim Frugale of Titusville, FL, Karen Frugale of Cheshire, CT, and Diane Cobb of W. Charleston, VT; his grandchildren Zachary and Jacob Pare, Nicholas, Christina, and Joseph Frugale, and Joshua and Heather Cobb; his sister Susan Wehner and her husband Robert of Mashpee, MA, along with nieces Carolyn Garrahan and Karen Wehner and many cousins locally and in Canada.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved