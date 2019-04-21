It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Renaud W. "Reno" Belanger, on March 13, 2019, to be with his Lord and God. He was born on June 18, 1930, in Auburn, Maine, to the late Philip and Eva (Breton) Belanger.



After serving in the Korean War, Reno settled in Meriden and married Mary McCormack. Reno started GRB Tree Cutters in 1957 with his brother, Gerard. He had several partners over the years until he sold the business to his sons, Bruce and Clovis in 1985. He worked at Meriden Rolling Mills (MRM) and then the Miller Company until his retirement in 1989.



Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his children: Sylvia Kotosky of Mass., Mark (Debbie) of Meriden, Bruce (Darlene) of Meriden, Clovis (Joyce) of Meriden, and Michael of Essex. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers: Philip, Gerard, Regis, and Richard.



Reno was a member of the Franco-American Club and Holy Angels Parish.



A mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main St., So. Meriden, followed by a gathering at the Franco-American Club, 95 Liberty St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667. Burial will be at a later date in Lisbon, Maine. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019