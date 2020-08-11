Richard Sulima, 61, of Meriden, went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center, Meriden. He was born in Hartford on November 18, 1958, a son of the late Edward and Marian Roberts Sulima. He is survived by his siblings; Ralph and Edward Sulima and Cheryl Mainhood. He is also survived by his nieces Marion, Ashley, Alyssa, Sarah, and Willow. He will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered by his caring spirit and great sense of humor.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Rd., Meriden. For on-line condolences, please see Richard's obituary at:www.beecherandbennett.com