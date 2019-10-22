|
|
Richard Alfred Petit, Sr., a resident of Cape Coral, formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born November 16, 1942 in Meriden, CT to the late Roland and Emma (Aubin) Petit.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon of Cape Coral; Daughter, Michelle Leon of Meriden; Sons, Richard, Jr. (girlfriend, Annette) of Cape Coral; and Bryan (Kelly) of Palm Coast, FL; Grandchildren, Jaime Lynn, Caiden and Emma; brother, Paul Petit of Meriden; sister-in-law, Carol Petit of Meriden; niece, Lynn Campbell; nephew, Michael Petit; Aunt Jean Petit of Meriden.
Richard was predeceased by his son James, brothers, Roland and Arthur, as well as his in-laws Robert and Teresa Beaudry.
In lieu of flowers in memory of Richard Petit, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, Fl.33131 (www.parkinsons.org); or a .
For the full obituary, please visit www.MullinsMemorial.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019