The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Petit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alfred Petit Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Alfred Petit Sr. Obituary
Richard Alfred Petit, Sr., a resident of Cape Coral, formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born November 16, 1942 in Meriden, CT to the late Roland and Emma (Aubin) Petit.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon of Cape Coral; Daughter, Michelle Leon of Meriden; Sons, Richard, Jr. (girlfriend, Annette) of Cape Coral; and Bryan (Kelly) of Palm Coast, FL; Grandchildren, Jaime Lynn, Caiden and Emma; brother, Paul Petit of Meriden; sister-in-law, Carol Petit of Meriden; niece, Lynn Campbell; nephew, Michael Petit; Aunt Jean Petit of Meriden.

Richard was predeceased by his son James, brothers, Roland and Arthur, as well as his in-laws Robert and Teresa Beaudry.

In lieu of flowers in memory of Richard Petit, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, Fl.33131 (www.parkinsons.org); or a .

For the full obituary, please visit www.MullinsMemorial.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now