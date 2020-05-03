During a time of such earthly pain, suffering and loss, none who've passed were ever more loved and appreciated than Richard Blaise Reale of Meriden, CT.
Ricky was suddenly and unexpectedly called to the heavens on April 28th, 2020 at the age of 48.
He is survived by his beautiful, intelligent and creative children Hunter Mya and Blaise Austin, affectionately nicknamed "Peanut" and "Bub" by their father and loving mother Crystall Collins Reale. Hunter and Blaise share his unforgettable smile, magnetic personality and luminous spirit. Ricky is also survived by his loving parents Richard and Susan Reale, brother John and his wife Christine Reale, sister Melissa Reale, brother Robert Reale, and several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends who are now members of our extended family.
Ricky was a lifelong resident of Meriden. Throughout his life so beautifully lived, he embraced each day to the absolute fullest. In school he was always among the most well-liked, attracting an ever-growing group of friends who would light up around him, charming all within his reach. Ricky excelled as an athlete, especially in gymnastics, where he was nationally accomplished.
He was passionate about time with his friends, music, and adventure, especially those associated with the outdoors. In the winters, his abilities as a gymnast made him a natural talent on skis and as a local pioneer of snowboarding. He also became an avid fisherman and hunter, though never just for the sake of sport. The peace and beauty he found in nature as well as the thrill of the hunt became something so treasured that he eventually named his firstborn child Hunter, who along with her younger brother Blaise, he loved more than anything.
Ricky began his ascent into master carpentry at age 14, as an apprentice at a local woodworking shop. Graduating from Wilcox Tech, he worked his way up the construction ranks to running top tier crews for regional developers and eventually founding Reale Building and Remodeling. A cunning craftsman and caring, lovable friend with insatiable work ethic, Ricky would help anyone however he could in work and life with energy befitting his middle name. His humility and generosity were boundless, which are carried through his passing with his selfless gift of organ donation.
Ricky will be dearly missed by so many. Ray of light. Mojo craftsman. Builder of Joy.
A celebration of Rick's life and legacy will be planned and shared at a later day. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 3, 2020.