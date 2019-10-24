|
|
Richard E. "Moon" Bartholomew, Sr., husband of the late Clara J. Kelly Bartholomew, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born in Meriden on November, 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Leon and Lucy Bartholomew. He had resided in Meriden for over 40 years before moving to Florida in 2013.
Mr. Bartholomew worked for many years in the auto body industry and was a Vietnam Era veteran having served with the U.S. Army.
Richard was a jack of all trades. He built and restored street rods, was skilled in woodworking and was a master welder.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Bartholomew, Jr., and his wife Barbara of Milford and Todd Bartholomew and his wife Debbie L. of Foley, AL and four grandchildren; Morgan and Brandon Bartholomew of Milford and Amber and Tori Bartholomew of Pensacola, FL. He is also survived by two sisters, Joan Munger and Grace Keef and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George Bartholomew and his brother in law, William Munger, Jr.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850 or The Get in Touch Foundation, P. O. Box 2144, Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019