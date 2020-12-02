Richard Edward Cuff II, 45, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 27, 2020.
The mold was broken when Rich was born to Tina Martin and Richard Cuff on October 8, 1975 in Milford, CT, where he spent his early years until moving to Meriden as a child. He has been a resident of Southington since 2006, where he built his life and family.
In addition to his parents, Tina Martin of Southington and Richard Cuff of Meriden, he is survived by his precious children, Logan, Mia, and Rowan, who he was planning to adopt. Rich was beyond excited for the arrival of Richard Edward Cuff III, who is expected in March of 2021. He also leaves behind his loving partner, Roberta Daniels of Southington, and Rachel Morganson Cuff, his former wife and mother of Logan and Mia, his sister, Sarah Cuff, of Meriden, sister Stacy Peracchio, her husband James of Durham, his niece and nephew Gianna and James, also of Durham, Aunt Clare Harrigan, her husband Kevin, Uncle William, cousins Kelly and Brian, all of Milford, and step-father Tom Barry of Southington. Rich also leaves behind many godchildren whom he adored, and countless friends, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all meant the world to him.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, William and Catherine Cuff, and Martin J. and Rita Martin, all of Milford.
Rich was employed by Lincoln Financial Distributors for 16 years. He enjoyed immeasurable success as a top Sales Vice President, earning accomplishment awards every year, including an induction into the exclusive "Wall of Fame".
All the success Rich found at work would never be overshadowed by his greatest accomplishment, his children. In his free time he could be found building the most intricate Lego and model sets with Logan, coaching Mia's various sports teams, or cheering her on from the sidelines. Rich was always the life of the party, often donning a silly outfit or a wig from his vast collection, just to make others laugh. He had a charisma that could not be matched and left an impression on everyone he ever
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St., Southington. The funeral will be Saturday, December 5th at 8:30 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home to Oak Hill Cemetery for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com
Contributions in memory of Richard may be made to Amy's Angels, www.amysangels.org
, a charity that was near and dear to Rich.