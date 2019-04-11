Richard Ellis Bullock, 83, passed away on April 4, 2019, in Southington, CT. Richard was born on February 29, 1936, in Florida, to the late Mildred and Royal Bullock. He was raised in Thomaston, graduated from Thomaston High School, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Richard had a passion for painting, building large scale ship models, and, in his younger days, roller skating.



Richard was known as a gentle, caring man who loved being around his children and grandchildren. He was a master machinist at Modelcraft in Thomaston, where he worked on the first generation of computer controlled machining.



Richard leaves his daughters, Linda Accuosti and husband Tom, Susan Bullock, Nancy Charest, and Wanda Bullock; his sons, Richard and wife Monica, Niel and wife Lori; sisters, Leola Arens and Carolyn Emery.



Richard is also survived by his grandchildren, Thomas, Jennifer, Renee, Amanda, Jodi, Richard, Jonathan, Alan, Steven, Jimmy, David, and Michael, and by 24 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.