The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Frederick Holden


1/11/1941 - 3/15/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Frederick Holden Obituary
Richard Frederick Holden, formerly of Wallingford, departed this life peacefully on March 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a long and well-fought battle of health issues. He was the beloved husband of Deborah H. Holden.

Richard was born on January 11, 1941 in Gloversville, NY to Frederick and Dorothy Holden.

Richard attended Kimball Union Academy followed by Syracuse University. He served his country as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughters Kimberly (David) and Kristen and Michael of Minnesota. Richard and Deborah share two children Tyler and Ashley both of Connecticut. He also is survived by four grandchildren Derek, Lindsay, Lukas and Annaliese; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Richard was predeceased by his parents and sister Carol Ann.

To leave a message of remembrance, to read Richard's full obituary and find updates on a Celebration of Life which will be announced at a later date, please visit http://www.BaileyCares.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -