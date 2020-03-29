|
Richard Frederick Holden, formerly of Wallingford, departed this life peacefully on March 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a long and well-fought battle of health issues. He was the beloved husband of Deborah H. Holden.
Richard was born on January 11, 1941 in Gloversville, NY to Frederick and Dorothy Holden.
Richard attended Kimball Union Academy followed by Syracuse University. He served his country as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughters Kimberly (David) and Kristen and Michael of Minnesota. Richard and Deborah share two children Tyler and Ashley both of Connecticut. He also is survived by four grandchildren Derek, Lindsay, Lukas and Annaliese; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and sister Carol Ann.
a Celebration of Life which will be announced at a later date
