Richard J. Sheehan
1955 - 2020
Richard J. Sheehan, Jr., 64, of Southington, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Richard was born on May 30, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Richard J. Sheehan Sr. and Muriel (Swanton) Sheehan. He worked as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney for 40 years. Richard is survived by his sister, Maureen Hansen and her husband Michael, three brothers, John Sheehan and his wife Susan, James Sheehan and Andrew Sheehan and his wife Mary and his nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns as a result of the Coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
