Richard Joseph Lafontaine, 86, of Wallingford, loving husband of Francine B. Lafontaine for 66 years, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home after a short illness.
Born in Meriden, April 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph S. Lafontaine and Margaret C. (Pelatsky) Lafontaine. In addition to his wife Francine, he is survived by his children Cheryl (Leigh) Moore, Wendy (William) LaRose, Laurel (Wayne) Hazlett, Rhonda Lafontaine, and Richard Lafontaine Jr. He was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Liseo and his son Scott Lafontaine. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren; Paula Dyer-Coffin, Melissa Perry, Renee Ruquist, Jennifer Smith, Stephanie Cohane, Shelby Datillo, David LaRose, Aubrey Briggs, Christopher Moore and Jaime Marino. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren Ryleigh Dyer, Avery Dyer, Marek Dyer, Cyrus Dyer, Teagan Perry, Nolan Perry, Kyra LaRose, Makena Breaux, Gage Briggs, Benjamin Marino, Nathan Marino and Madelyn Cohane. He is also survived by his two Godsons Clint Gniewek and John Waluk.
Richard was proud of his military service with the U.S. Army and held a lifetime membership in the VFW, DAV and American Legion. In his earlier years, he enjoyed riding his 1958 Indian Scout motorcycle and also played as a drummer in his band. After meeting his wife Francine, they enjoyed acrobatic roller skating together. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed many travels through Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean. In more recent years, he spent many happy hours building model ships, many of which have been displayed at the senior center. His children have been fortunate to personally receive one as his personal "gift of love". He could be found on Saturday nights dancing to Norm Flash and the Starfires, his favorite group, or you might find him on Thursdays at the senior center in the company of dear friends for dinner and entertainment.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many and will be sorely missed.
Due to the current health circumstances, A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 21, 2020