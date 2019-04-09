The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard LaRue Nason


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard LaRue Nason Obituary
Richard LaRue Nason, 89, departed this life on March 28, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann (Pitzer) Nason. Richard was born in Union City, PA, on August 5, 1929, to the late Roy and Emma (Dean) Nason.

He was a retired executive officer from InterMetro Industries of Wilkes Barre, PA; he also worked at Stanley Works in Wallingford; spent time as a Manufacturing Engineer at The General Electric Company, in which he worked at many locations; worked in USA plants; and completed a 2+ years appointment as Senior Manufacturing Engineer at the GE plant named GECOLSA located in Bogota, Colombia, South America.

Shortly after High School graduation in 1947, he began his training and education in a GE Company wide training program which prepared him for his later executive positions.

Richard L. Nason attained many professional leadership offices, but his favorite outside work was as a church officer in the many churches in all the locales he worked in professionally. His favorite duty was as an adult Sunday school teacher, and in his later years doing so with his wife Ann (Pitzer) Nason.

Richard is survived by his children; David (Pamela) Nason, Dana (Pamela) Nason, Debra (Mike) Hester, and Diann (Ken) Minear. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn (Tom) Long and by 3 brothers and sisters. A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date at Ashlar Village in Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now