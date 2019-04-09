Richard LaRue Nason, 89, departed this life on March 28, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann (Pitzer) Nason. Richard was born in Union City, PA, on August 5, 1929, to the late Roy and Emma (Dean) Nason.



He was a retired executive officer from InterMetro Industries of Wilkes Barre, PA; he also worked at Stanley Works in Wallingford; spent time as a Manufacturing Engineer at The General Electric Company, in which he worked at many locations; worked in USA plants; and completed a 2+ years appointment as Senior Manufacturing Engineer at the GE plant named GECOLSA located in Bogota, Colombia, South America.



Shortly after High School graduation in 1947, he began his training and education in a GE Company wide training program which prepared him for his later executive positions.



Richard L. Nason attained many professional leadership offices, but his favorite outside work was as a church officer in the many churches in all the locales he worked in professionally. His favorite duty was as an adult Sunday school teacher, and in his later years doing so with his wife Ann (Pitzer) Nason.



Richard is survived by his children; David (Pamela) Nason, Dana (Pamela) Nason, Debra (Mike) Hester, and Diann (Ken) Minear. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn (Tom) Long and by 3 brothers and sisters. A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date at Ashlar Village in Wallingford.