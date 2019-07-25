|
Richard "Tiny" Lazor, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born in Meriden, on April 18, 1936, to George & Freda Lazor. He is predeceased by his wife, Ruth Lazor; brother, George Lazor, of CT, and sister, Muriel Doyle, of CT.
He is survived by his brother, James Lazor, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth, of CT; sister-in-law Agnes Lazor, of CT, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph's Church campus, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019