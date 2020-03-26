The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Richard Leon Lawson


1945 - 2020
Richard Leon Lawson Obituary
Richard Leon Lawson, 74, of Meriden, Ret. Meriden PD of twenty five years served, loving husband of Vicki Hicks Lawson, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Meadow Mills in Hamden. He was born in Meriden on November 26, 1945, a son of the late Thomas and Lula Spears Lawson.

Besides his wife Vicki he is survived by his three children, Michelle Lawson of Charlotte, NC, William Lawson and his wife Maribel Lawson of Meriden, James Lawson and his wife Willdaisy Lawson of New Britain, seven grandchildren, William Jr., Jordan, Joshua, Anthony, Justin, Jada and Christopher, two stepchildren, Bradley Andrews and his fiancee Gabriella Veguilla, daughter, Brittany Andrews, grandson, Liam Andrews, and sister-in-law, Diane Lawson. He is predeceased by his brother, Thomas Lawson, Jr.

Leon was loved by many! He was a great roll model for the community and everybody showed him respect. He loved his cars. He loved playing Sports, the days they called him Tiny on the pitchers mound. He loved to dance as his skills would take over the dance floor. He was the coolest of them all. He was an awesome man. He was the best!

A Memorial Service celebrating Richard's life will be announced and held at a later date by his wife Vicki.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
