Richard M. DeLuco, Sr., 82, of Southington, husband of Barbara (LaPorte) DeLuco for 61 years went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. On July 9, 1937 he was born to Nicholas and Anna DeLuco, both deceased. Other than his wife, he leaves behind his children; Richard DeLuco, Jr., Andrea Brotherton and husband Scott, and Marilyn Olsen, his grandchildren; Rachel Pierce (Dan), Scotty Brotherton (Jen), Randy Brotherton (Jen), Amber Armack (Justin), Kelly Ruderman, George Olsen (Paige), Ashley DeLuco and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Richard loved his motorcycle, camping, boating on the CT River, and traveling with his wife. He was a jack of all trades, owner of Ridel Home Improvements, B&D Variety, and was also a lifetime member of the Sons of Italy Club. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of Richard's life in the future, due to Coronavirus restrictions. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020.