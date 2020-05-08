Richard M. DeLuco
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. DeLuco, Sr., 82, of Southington, husband of Barbara (LaPorte) DeLuco for 61 years went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. On July 9, 1937 he was born to Nicholas and Anna DeLuco, both deceased. Other than his wife, he leaves behind his children; Richard DeLuco, Jr., Andrea Brotherton and husband Scott, and Marilyn Olsen, his grandchildren; Rachel Pierce (Dan), Scotty Brotherton (Jen), Randy Brotherton (Jen), Amber Armack (Justin), Kelly Ruderman, George Olsen (Paige), Ashley DeLuco and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Richard loved his motorcycle, camping, boating on the CT River, and traveling with his wife. He was a jack of all trades, owner of Ridel Home Improvements, B&D Variety, and was also a lifetime member of the Sons of Italy Club. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of Richard's life in the future, due to Coronavirus restrictions. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 5, 2020
My God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. 1Cor1:3,4
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved