Richard "Dick" Charles Otlowski, age 81, passed into eternal peace with his wife Judith of 60 years, by his side. Born and raised in Meriden, CT, he graduated from HC Wilcox Technical School. Dick devoted 5 years to the US Navy, 2 of which he served aboard the U.S.S. Grand Canyon. Following his military service, he was a successful builder and avid reader of WWll history.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Judith, daughter Melinda Otlowski and husband William Voelker of Southington, CT, sons Daniel Otlowski and wife Rae of New Hartford, CT, and Richard Otlowski and wife Jessica of Cheshire, CT. He will forever be remembered as "Papa" to his 7 grandchildren that he treasured: Christopher, Acadia, John, Alexandria, Matthew, Victoria and Joseph. Dick is also survived by his sister Delores Cherico, predeceased by parents Stanley and Henrietta, and brother Stanley.
There are no calling hours. A graveside Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery 317 Bow Ln., Middletown, CT. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Dick enjoyed his annual Christmas shopping trip for gifts that he generously donated to the "Toys For Tots" program. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to "Marine Toys for Tots Foundation" https://toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com
