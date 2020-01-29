The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus
22 Goodwill Avenue
Meriden, CT
Richard "Riki" Pepe

Richard "Rik" Pepe
Richard "Rik" Pepe, husband of Patricia (Orsini) Pepe, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Melanie (Scott) Ginn and his extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
