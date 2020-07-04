Richard "Richie" Angeloni, 76, of Meriden, roared to Heaven, June 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1943.He was the loving husband of 33 years to Robin.Richie was adored by his children, Gloria, Lisa (Mark), Kelley, Nate (Nadia), Autumn (Sirene), Heather and dog, Mickey. Also, loved by Shawn and Clarence.He was "Grandpa" to Carol Ann and Eric. Also, Brian, Jason, James Labbe and Zack. "Rar-Rar" to Ty, Harmony, Jadyn, Shaelynn, Brooklyn, Sirene and Imani, Ivi, Nate Jr., Iden and Iris.He was cherished by sisters Frannie and Anna; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and countless friends.Richie rests in Heaven with his parents, Angelo and Nellie, siblings Angelo, Pauline, Joey, great nephew Joseph and dog Coco.Arrangements are private.