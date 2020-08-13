Richard R. "Rich" Bartholomew, 95, beloved husband of Lois Bartholomew, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center.
Born in Meriden on August 28, 1924, he was the son of the late Richard J. Bartholomew and Emma Thomas. He attended Meriden High School and the University of Connecticut where he earned a BSEE. He worked for Journal Publishing Co. in Meriden when he was in high school. Rich was a member of the IEEE and had 12 patents on control and instrumentation circuitry. He worked on instrumentation for the Nautilus Nuclear Submarine. Rich was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation as an electrical engineer and was a veteran of World War II, having served with the US Army Air Force.
He loved to garden, golf, work on his cars, investing and fix things. Rich also enjoyed camping, traveling, history and jazz, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Besides his wife Lois of 67 years, he is survived by his daughter, Victoria Guerina and her husband Nicholas; his granddaughter, Tori Guerina; and his brother, Robert Bartholomew. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Richard T. Bartholomew; his sister, Erma DeMaria; and his brother, Leon Bartholomew.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11 a.m. in St. Boniface Cemetery, 980 Old Colony Rd, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to SEE International www.seeintl.org
